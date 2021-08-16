Ebuehi’s Decisive Spot Kick Sends Venezia Into Coppa Italia Second Round

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi converted the decisive spot kick, as Serie A newly promoted club Venezia beat Frosinone on penalties on Sunday to advance into the Coppa Italia second round.

After regular time ended 1-1, the game was decided on penalties with Venezia winning 9-8 after Ebuehi netted the winning goal in sudden death.

Frosinone opened scoring in extra time after Ciano nodded on a corner for Mirko Gori to tap in at the back post.

Venezia drew level from the penalty spot which was converted by Francesco Di Mariano.

It went to penalties, with Raffaele Maiello, Tanner Tessman and Federico Gatti spot-kicks saved, before Ebuehi converted the winning kick.

Venezia will now meet either Bologna or Ternana in the second round.

