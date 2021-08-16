Emery Targets 2021/22 Glories With; Upbeat As Villarreal Host Granada

Villarreal CF manager, Unai Emery, has made bold statement about his ambition to go a step further with his players in the 2021/2022 season following their UEFA Europa League title-success last term, Completesports.com reports.

Emery’s bigger ambition in the new season is a challenge to Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, and his Villarreal teammates, to brave up for for what portends a tasking new campaign.

Chukwueze is one of the great acquisitions in Villarreal squad that Emery can only hope is available, hale and hearty season-long, as he plots to make things happen for the side.

Chukwueze is still training to regain full fitness and be available for selection in the new season after recovering from an injury he sustained in May last year during Arsenal versus Villarreal – an Europa League second leg semifinal clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22 year old Nigeria winger netted five goals and six assists for Villarreal in 40 games across all competitions last season…