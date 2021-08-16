Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Game Against Marseille

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch on Sunday during a Lige 1 game between Bordeaux and Marseille.

The incident occurred just five minutes into the game amid searing temperatures at the Stade Velodrome before medics carried a stretcher rushed to attend to him.

Concerned teammates formed a human shield around him, the like of which was seen when Danish player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Read Also: Abraham Arrives In Italy To Seal £34m Transfer To Roma

The Nigeria international resumed playing several moments later but appeared groggy and was substituted in the 14th minute.

This is not the first time the Bordeaux star would be collapsing on the football pitch.

Kalu collapsed in training on the eve of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Egypt back in 2019.

He was said to have suffered from ‘severe dehydration.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…