Kalu’s Collapse Not A Heart Related Issue -Bordeaux Doctors Confirm

Bordeaux doctors have confirmed that Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu’s collapse during the game against Marseille was not a heart-related issue but that he suffered from dizziness.

Recall that the Nigerian international collapsed on the field of play just five minutes into the match on Sunday evening.

But after receiving treatment from medical staff, the Nigerian was incredibly allowed to play on, eventually, sense seemed to prevail, with the star being precautionarily substituted eight minutes later.

Reacting to the development, the Bordeaux doctors stated that Kalu’s in a good condition but will still be undergoing a medical test later today.

“It was just a dizzy spell. We’re happy for Kalu, everything is fine and that’s the most important thing.

“We inevitably thought about what happened with (Denmark midfielder Christian) Eriksen, the whole team and everyone was scared.” the doctors said at the post-match…