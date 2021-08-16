Kane Desperate To Leave Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Harry Kane is reportedly still determined to join Manchester City before this summer’s transfer window closes for business.

The 28-year-old was not involved in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday afternoon, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo claiming that the England captain was not fit enough to be named in the squad.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is allegedly preparing to reject any offers that might arrive from Pep Guardiola’s side, who are keen to sign the forward before the deadline.



Read Also: Premier League: Son Scores As Tottenham Edge Out Manchester City

However, according to The Telegraph, Kane is still desperate to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is hopeful that the Premier League champions will press ahead with a move next week.

Man City are believed to be open to paying in the region of £100m for the striker, but Spurs are not thought to be willing to listen to offers of under £140m.

Kane was in impressive form…