Messi’s Used Tissue Paper During Barca Farewell Auctioned For $1m

Lionel Messi’s tissue paper used to wipe his tears during his farewell news conference for former club Barcelona has been auctioned off for one million dollars.

At the farewell conference to Barcelona, messi shed tears which led to his wife, Antonella handing him a tissue.

Following the emotional press conference, an unidentified person got the used tissue and posted an ad online saying that the tissue would be available for buy at an inflated price.

Only recently, on the website of the international e-commerce platform Meikeduo, the auction information of the tissue appeared which put it at one million dollars.

According to the individual, the tissue included Messi’s genetic DNA that might be used to clone a football player similar to him.

Messi is now a PSG player and was unveiled at a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday while thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium…