Ogu Reveals Kalu Now Fine After Collapse In Ligue 1

John Ogu has come out to allay fears over the health condition of Samuel Kalu, after the winger collapsed in Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 game against Marseille on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu collapsed on the pitch just five minutes into the encounter but was allowed to play on after receiving treatment from medical staff.

Eventually he was precautionarily substituted eight minutes later.

Kalu, 23, had been preparing to form a defensive wall at a free-kick when he collapsed to the turf in the 25 degree Marseille heat.

Concerned team-mates formed a human shield around him, the like of which was seen when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Thankfully, however, Kalu appeared to be OK, remarkably getting up and playing on before the decision to come off was taken out of his hands.

He did touch the ball again in the match, but was soon replaced by Remi Oudin.

