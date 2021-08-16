Oliseh Gives Verdict On Man United Chances Of Winning Premier League

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, believes Man United may fail to win the Premier League if they refused to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

Oliseh, who stated this in his column on Monday, said that the Red Devils still lack a real frontman that can provide the goals.

Recall that started their campaign on a winning note after defeating Leeds United 5-1 on Saturday at Old Trafford.

However, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner urged Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Haaaland before they can win the title.

“In an emphatic manner, Manchester United blew away Leeds United by 5 goals to one, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes stealing the headlines,” Oliseh wrote in his column.

“As impressive as they were, I still feel something huge is still lacking at Manchester United.

“Though I feel, they should be highly competitive for the title this season, I wouldn’t…