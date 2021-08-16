Simon Relishes Nantes League Win Against Metz

Moses Simon has celebrated Nantes’ impressive 2-0 win against Metz in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international bagged two assists as the Canaries recorded their first win of the season.

Simon set up Randal Kolo Muani for the opening goal 12 minutes into the game.

And just four minutes into the second half Simon laid the ball for Ludovic Blas to make it 2-0.

The winger took to the social media to thank the fans for their support and celebrate the home victory.

“What a way to celebrate with the fans at the stadium thanks for all the support we did it all together 💛💚👏🏾 +3,”

Simon has now recorded three assists in two league appearances for Nantes this season.

He scored six goals in 33 league appearances for Nantes last season.

