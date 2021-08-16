Why I Rejected Man United In 2011 -Varane

New Man United defender, Raphael Varane says the opportunity of playing in Real Madrid made him reject the Red Devils deal in 2011.

The France international was unveiled on Saturday before kickoff against Leeds United in the Premier League after completing a £40million deal.

In a chat with the club’s website on Monday, Varane stated that the experience of donning the Real Madrid jersey forced him to change his decision of playing for Man United.

“There had been a lot of rumours and a lot of people speaking about me and Manchester United since 2011, when Sir Alex Ferguson came to my mother’s house,” Varane told United’s official website.

“When it was real, that was when I spoke with my club, and I felt it was a real opportunity to play in the Premier League for Manchester United.”

