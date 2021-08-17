Agent Offers Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City For £25m

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the Juventus forward to Manchester City this summer for just £25m.

Ronaldo has just 10 months left to run on his £25.5million-a-year contract at Juventus and his future in Turin is far from certain, having been linked with moves to PSG, Real Madrid and former club Manchester United in the past.

Premier League champions City, meanwhile, are looking for a new star striker, with Tottenham and England’s Harry Kane their top target.

Sportsmail revealed this week that Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to make an improved offer on the £100m bid that was rejected earlier this summer, but Spurs are playing hardball over their £150m price tag.

But according to Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo’s representative Mendes has offered City an alternative option by declaring that the 36-year-old could turn out in the blue half of Manchester this season.

The report says Juventus…