All-Nigerian University Open Karate Championship: Uniben Finishes Tops

University of Benin (Uniben) has won the well contested Third All-Nigerian University Open Karate Championship held at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) through the Nigerian University Karate Association (NUKA) and in collaboration with the University of Ilorin successfully organized the 3rd Edition of the All-Nigerian University Open Karate Championship from 9-12, August, 2021.

There were a total of 71 entries from seven Universities. However, 19 other universities could not attend the event due to one reason or the other. 71 competitors were accredited and competed.

The Nigerian Karate Referee Commission (NKRC) officiated at the event with about 16 certified referees to maintain standard competition rules in line with the mandate of the World Karate Federation (WKF).

The passion and quality of Karate displayed at the 3rd All-Nigerian University Open Karate…