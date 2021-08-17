Ancelotti Denies Trying To Bring Ronaldo Back To Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed suggestions he has urged the board to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo is unsettled at Juventus after three up-and-down seasons, and reports have been flying in from all across Europe linking him with pretty much every top team on the planet.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked, and Real’s name was thrown into the ring by El Chiringuito’s Edu Aguirre, who claimed that Ancelotti had reached out to Ronaldo to discuss a possible return.

The Spanish press went a little wild with the rumour for a few hours, but Ancelotti himself took to Twitter to dish out a much-needed dose of reality.

“Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We’re looking forward.” he wrote.

Well, that’s that then.

Regardless of how Ancelotti feels about Ronaldo, the 36-year-old has never been an option for Real, who have become…