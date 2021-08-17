Barcelona Coach Koeman Called Abraham Ahead Roma Move

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made an attempt to sign Tammy Abraham before his move to Roma today.

Abraham has left Chelsea in a €40m deal for Serie A side Roma and former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, but Sky Italia reports Barcelona also tried to lure the England forward to the Nou Camp this transfer window.

“It got as far as he Barca manager, Ronald Koeman, ringing up Abraham to try to convince him to move to Barcelona,” Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

“In the end he had spoken to Mourinho at Roma and met their general manager, and had been so impressed with what they had to say that he turned down Barca to sign for them.”

Abraham was unveiled by Roma today.

