Bayelsa Splashes Cash On Bayelsa Utd, Bayelsa Queens, Oborududu

Bayelsa State Government has rewarded players of victorious Bayelsa United, Bayelsa Queens and Blessing Oborududu after their superlative performance in the 2020/2021 Aiteo Cup formerly known as and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

At the ceremony held at the Government House, Yenagoa , Governor Douye Diri announced a reward of One Million Naira for each of the 25 registered players while N500, 000 was the reward to each of the unregistered players.

According to the governor, each coach of two clubs will receive 1.3 million Naira while chairmen of the clubs will be rewarded with 1.5 Million Naira each as board members of the clubs will go home with one million Naira.

Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu got four Million Naira for making Nigeria proud in Japan.

The governor noted that as a former commissioner for Youth and Sports Development he was elated by the feat achieved by both sides and the wrestler, describing it as unprecedented.

