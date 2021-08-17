BetArena Unveils Brand Identity – Complete Sports

Nigeria’s latest growing sports and digital company, BetArena on Monday unveiled its brand with the fastest payout process, better and seamless experience on its platform for its teeming customers in Ibadan and environs

The launch of BetArena in South West reflects the company’s focus on bringing sports betting fans in the region closer to the game they love and represent the start of a series of enhancements to what they are offering their esteemed fans all of which will be unfolded over the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference held at Mauve 21, Ibadan, Head of Digital Business, BetArena, Mr Dayo Adeyelure, revealed that the aim of the betting platform is to make betting a fun-filled, simple and profitable experience for the punters and bettors.

He said, BetArena is the registered trading name of Action Gaming Limited and it boasts of a team that has over 10 years of local experience in the gaming industry as well as regulatory and compliance experience.

According to…