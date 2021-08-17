Dele-Bashiru Excited To Be Playing Again After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Tom Dele-Bashiru is delighted to be playing football again following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian midfielder picked up an ACL injury on his Premier League debut for Watford last year and only returned to action this summer.

The midfielder, who joined Sky Bet Championship club Reading on a season-long deal last week was named in the matchday squad against Preston North End on Saturday.

“It is a great feeling to be back playing again,” Dele-Bashiru told the club’s official website.

“The ten months when I was out with injury were really difficult, so I’m over the moon to be back playing.

“It has taught me many things – about how to recover from setbacks, and how to keep your mental state clear as well. It is quite difficult with an injury like that but I’ve learnt a lot.

“Now I’m really happy to be back playing. I’ve been enjoying it, trying to get my fitness up – but I’m feeling good!”

