Dennis Talks Up Partnership With Senegal Forward Sarr

Watford goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis enjoyed linking up with Ismaïla Sarr in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa, in a game the striker will remember “for all my life”.

Dennis netted the opener and turned provider for Sarr’s goal, a player he feels he has a good connection with on the pitch.

“We get along well in training when we play together and I know he’s going to be really important for me if I’m going to be in the number nine,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m really happy with the combination. It’s a process, so I’m really happy we started in a good way and we keep working.”



The Nigeria international scored after just 10 minutes to give the Hornets the lead on an unforgettable afternoon.

“I’ll remember this for all my life,” he said. “I’m speechless; I don’t know what to say!”

Cucho Hernández notched a third for Watford in the second half, and…