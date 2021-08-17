Emmanuel Dennis Targets More Goals For Watford

Emmanuel Dennis has described his relationship with Ismaila Sarr as “important” after Watford’s impressive start to the Premier League.

The pair linked up twice, setting one another up for goals in the first half against Aston Villa, as the Hornets began their new campaign with three points.

After the match, the Nigerian said playing alongside Sarr would be vital for his success this season.

“We get along well in training when we play together and I know he’s going to be really important for me if I’m going to be in the number nine,” Dennis told the club website.

“I’m really happy with the combination. It’s a process, so I’m really happy we started in a good way and we keep working.”

After just ten minutes of Saturday’s match, Dennis had swept the ball beneath Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal to open his Watford account and it’s a moment he says he will never forget.

“I’ll remember…