I’ll Play My Part To Help Varane Settle At Man United -Maguire

Man United defender, Harry Maguire has assured Raphael Varane that he will do everything possible to help him settle into life at Old Trafford.

The center-back joined United on a four-year deal until June 2025 for a fee believed to be around £41m including add-ons.

Varane’s arrival was announced as the 28-year-old walked out in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd ahead of United’s Premier League opener against Leeds on Saturday.

Varane will partner up with Maguire in the centre of defence, and the Englishman wants him to feel settled as soon as possible.

“As players, the more the merrier and the bigger the competition the better. We know when you play for Manchester United that you can’t sit still. If you sit still then you’ll get caught out and people will overtake you, so you’ve got to keep improving and push yourself every day,” Maguire told MUTV.

“So, bringing players in will make you do…