Keown Legendary Defender Arsenal Need Ndidi Not Maddison

Legendary Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes the Gunners should be looking to sign Youri Tielemans or Wilfred Ndidi ahead of their Leicester City teammate James Maddison.

Mikel Arteta is eager to sign Maddison this summer but Leicester are under no pressure to sell one of their prized assets.

With the attacking midfielder’s stock high after an impressive 2020-21 campaign, it is thought a bid of at least £70m would be needed to even consider doing business.

Arsenal’s season got off to a poor start after they were stunned 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford on Friday.

Based on that night’s evidence, Keown believes Arteta should be focusing on bringing in a player who can provide some much needed ‘steel’ to the Arsenal midfield, rather than focusing on attacking areas.

And Keown named Belgium international Tielemans, linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, as one option, alongside Ndidi.

“The missing ingredient for Arsenal (against Brentford) was steel so I’m not…