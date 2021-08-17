Mourinho: Bringing Abraham To Roma A Real Coup

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has praised Tammy Abraham for showing ‘ambition’ in joining the club from Chelsea and described the €40m transfer as a ‘real coup’.

Abraham scored 30 goals across all competitions in two seasons as Chelsea’s number nine, despite only starting 51 games during that time and losing his place almost completely after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in charge at Stamford Bridge in January.

The 23-year-old Englishman arrives in Rome to fill the shoes of departed veteran Edin Dzeko, who has joined Inter after scoring 119 goals for the Giallorossi since 2015.

Mourinho has admitted losing Dzeko has been a ‘surprise’, but praised the Roma hierarchy for how the situation has been handled and the capture of Abraham.



“In an incredibly difficult market and in a financial situation that is difficult for every, or more precisely, almost every club, having the willingness, the…