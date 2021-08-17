Musa Ready To Lead Fatih Karagumruk From The Front

Ahmed Musa is determined to make his stint with modest Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk a success, reports Completesports.com.

Musa linked up with the Black Red last month ending his short spell with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League Kano Pillars.

The versatile winger scored on his league debut against Gazientep last weekend.

“When I came here, President Süleyman Hurma talked about the success of the club in recent years. I also want to contribute to the success of this team. I want to take this club higher, “he declared.



“I will do my best to please the Karagümrük fans. Our supporters came to one of our training sessions and cheered me.

“I felt very happy. I will give my best to make them happy.”

The Nigeria captain is also elated with the atmosphere in the team.

“There is a family atmosphere for me here,”he added.

“My coach, club staff, president and player friends are great. I feel…