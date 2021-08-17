No Regret Allowing Messi Leave Barcelona -Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that they have no regret allowing Lionel Messi to leave Camp Nou.

Laporta stated this on Monday when he addressed fans who are still angry over Messi’s departure for PSG.

He said: “All of this is the consequence of a ‘modus operandi’ that bypassed internal controls.

“With Messi’s departure, the club has been shown to be above everything. We are eternally grateful to Leo, it was a long love affair between him and Barca.

“We have advanced the post-Messi era by two years. Seeing him at PSG brings mixed feelings for everyone at Barca, but we made the right decision, not to put the club at more risk.”

