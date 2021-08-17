Sadiq Inspires Almeria To Away Win Against Cartagena

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq opened his season goal account as Almeria beat FC Cartagena 3-1 away in their Spanish Segunda Divsion clash at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova on Monday night.

Sadiq opened scoring for Almeria in the 19th minute of the encounter.

Largie Ramazani doubled Almeria’s lead in the 35th minute.

The lead was reduced when Antonio Luna fired home for the hosts four minutes after the break.

Ramazani however got his second of the game in the 61st minute to make the points save for the visitors.

Sadiq was cautioned by the centre referee in the 64th minute.

Almeria will host Real Oviedo in their next league game on Friday.

