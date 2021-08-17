The SociaLiga Football League – Complete Sports

The SociaLiga Football League, #LigaSFL, is Nigeria’s most competitive, exciting, and organised semi-professional football league.

We have become not just the production line of Nigeria’s best talent pool and the backbone on which their careers are propelled to higher levels but also the very Entreé of these future ballers.

The League currently in its fifth season following its inception in 2016, with 260 matches & 473 goals, of which 57 matches & 47 goals have been in the current campaign in both the men and women’s leagues.

In the Men’s Liga, only two teams have won the title – Saints FC, who are the current holders and have won three of the last four editions, and Dannaz FC. In the Women’s division, it’s been shared between the trio of Knights Ladies, 2x winners, Saints Ladies and current champions, Alimosho Ladies.

The 2021 season has a total of 14 teams in both divisions, 10 in the Men’s and 4 in the Women’s. In the former, four of the teams are making their…