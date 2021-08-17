‘Why I Haven’t Taken Covid-19 Vaccine’

Word number three ranked tennis player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, has stated that he has so far deliberately avoided taking the vaccination against Coronavirus infection for obvious reason.

The 23 year old Greek was drawn bye in the First Round of the 2021 ATP Tour. And he is waiting in the wings to take on either Laslo Dere or Sebastian Korda in the Second Round in Cincinnati, United States.

Though ATP Tour chieftains have been urging players to get vaccinated against Covid-19, some top pros have warned against making it compulsory. And Tsitsipas told reporters in a news conference that he can only take the jab if the ATP Tour makes it a prerequisite to compete.

“No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated” the 2019 ATP Finals champion said.

“At some point I may have to, I’m sure about it, but so far it has not been mandatory to compete, so I have not done it…