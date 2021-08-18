2021 AFCON: Cameroon Legend Milla Wishes Super Eagles Good Luck 

Legendary Cameroonian striker Roger Milla has sent good luck message to the Super Eagles and the other participating countries at next year’s AFCON.

The draw for the 2021 AFCON was conducted in Yaounde on Tuesday with the Eagles drawn with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Hosts Cameroon are in Group A with Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Defending champions Algeria will feature in Group E alongside Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.

And continental heavyweights Ghana and Morocco will battle debutant Comoros and Gabon in Group C.

And Milla who was present at the draw wrote on his Twitter account:”Always a pleasure to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, even more in my country.

“Good luck to all the teams but mostly Cameroon.”

The opening game of the 24-team tournament will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The tournament will run from 9th January to 6th February…