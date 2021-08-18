Arsenal Must Be Prepared For Another Demoralizing Defeat Against Chelsea -Ian Wright

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright believes Mikel Arteta’s side could be in for another demoralizing defeat against a ‘devastating’ Chelsea side who are likely to hand a debut to new signing, Romelu Lukaku.

Wright stated this in an interview with Ringer FC’s Podcast, where he said that Arsenal does not possess the firepower to run the present Chelsea team.

Recall that the Gunners lost 2-0 to Brentford while Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are expected to face each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“Since Lukaku was linked, Romelu has been talking to me on a consistent basis, so I know it is happening but I’ve to keep quiet. All the time I think this is fine, but when I see how Arsenal got beaten against Brentford knowing that Romelu will be there.

“I knew that this was going to happen, watching how we play, seeing how Ivan Toney and Mbuemo dealt with our defence, let’s face it, Lukaku with the players he now has, it is going to…