Chelsea Jersey Number 9 Has Been Jinxed -Abraham

New Roma striker, Tammy Abraham has revealed that the Number 9 jersey at Chelsea seem to be under a serious curse.

He made this known during his first interview with Roma TV after the Rome club paid €40 million for his signature.

Having won the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup with Chelsea, the England international stated that he’s prepared to bang in goals for Roma in the Serie A.

“I’m always ready; in football you always have to be ready.

“The same thing I had to deal with at Chelsea; I had the bad luck of the number 9 at Chelsea and I proved a lot of people wrong, so here I can’t wait.

“It’s massive to be the number 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

