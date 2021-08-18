Dare Hails Nigeria’s Team’s Historic Gold Medal Win

Sunday Dare, the Youth and Sports Development Minister has hailed the Nigerian U-20 4x400m mixed relay team for making history at the ongoing World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi ran a new 3:19.70 African and Championship record to become the first winner of the 4x400m mixed relay event at the championship. The feat was also Nigeria’s first medal in the championship which began on Wednesday in Kenya.

“I want to specially congratulate our U20 team for making history in Nairobi. This gold is for all Nigerians and this should serve as the perfect start the new board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria needs to correct the ills of the immediate past and return Nigeria among the major athletics nations in the world,’ said the Sports Minister.

The 4x400m mixed relay gold is also the first relay gold medal Nigeria has won in the history of the championship and Dare is optimistic…