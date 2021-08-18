Esperance Confirm Iwuala’s Invitation For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers

Tunisian club Esperance have confirmed Anayo Iwuala’s Invitation for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time African champions will host the Lone Stars of Liberia on September 3 and then come up against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde four days later at the Estadio Nacional.

“The new blood, Anayo Iwuala, is on the expanded list of #SuperEagles for the next qualifying matches for the World Cup #Qatar2022 and could be called up against Liberia and Cape Verde on September 3 and 7, 2021,” Esperance wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The 22-year-old recenty linked up with the former African champions from Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba penning a three-year contract.

The winger has been capped four times by Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu

