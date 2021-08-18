Galatasaray Star Sent Off After Punching And Headbutting Teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao was shown a straight red card for fighting with teammate Kerem Akturkoglu in the club’s first game of the Turkish Super Lig season.

The ugly scenes occurred in the 61st minute when Marcao made for Akturkoglu and headbutted him before throwing punches at the winger.

Other Galatasary players intervened to separate the pair and a VAR check of the incident resulted in the Brazilian centre-back being sent off.

Read Also: No Regret Allowing Messi Leave Barcelona -Laporta

The Turkish giants managed to hold on to their 2-0 lead at Giresunspor, who were already down to 10 men thanks to a red card late in the first half.

Akturkoglu was not dismissed as the VAR check confirmed he had not thrown any punches back at Marcao.

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim admitted he could not comprehend what led to the incident as he spoke to reporters after the match.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…