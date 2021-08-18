Lukaku Will Be Unstoppable In Premier League -Richards

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, has predicted that Chelsea’s new striker, Romelu Lukaku will be banging in the goals in the Premier League with ease.

The Belgian international joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a record £97.5million last Thursday.

However, in an interview with BBC 5 Live, Richards stated that the former Inter Milan star will be a success for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Read Also: Agent Offers Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City For £25m

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Richards said: “He [Lukaku] is an amazing player and I think he will absolutely rip it up [at Chelsea].”

“Last year I didn’t think Chelsea had a chance of winning the league, but then they went and won the Champions League.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…