Nigeria Wins Inaugural 4x400m Mixed Relay Gold A U20 Championship

Team Nigeria lived up to pre-race Billings as the 4x400m mixed relay team won the gold medal in a new Championship record time of 3:19.70.

The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi also made history as the first winners of the event at the World U20 Championship, beating Poland (3:19.80) and India (3:20.60).

Team Nigeria made one change to the quartet that ran a then championship record of 3:21.66 in the semifinal by bringing in Nse Uko, the fastest girl in the quartermile coming to the championship and the 17 year old didn’t disappoint as she handed over the baton to third leg runner, Oke in first position.

Nse Uko has also qualified for the individual 400m final scheduled for Saturday and stands as the favorite restore Nigeria as World U20 champions since Bisi Afolabi succeeded Fatimah Yusuf as queen of the quartermile in 1994 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Meanwhile the duo of Godson Oghenebrume and Praise Ofokwu qualified for the 100m men and…