Playing Against Super Eagles Won’t Be Easy

Egypt head coach Hossam El-Badry admitted that playing against the Super Eagles and the two other teams in Group D won’t be an easy task, reports Completesports.com.

The draw for the biennial competition , which took place on Tuesday, put Egypt in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs are considered favourites to qualify from the group but El-Badry has warned his players not to take their two other group rivals for granted.

“Our group was quite balanced and not easy due to the improvement of all these teams, who also have great players,” El-Badry was quoted by Kingfut.com.

“I have great confidence in God and in the capabilities the players to overcome this group and perform well to satisfy the aspirations of the Egyptian fans.



“The coaching staff and I are thinking about each stage separately. Currently we are only focusing on the…