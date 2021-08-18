Rohr: Super Eagles Ready To Face ‘Fantastic’ Salah At AFCON

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his team will be up to the task when they come up against ‘fantastic player’ Mohamed Salah at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The draw for the biennial competition , which took place on Tuesday, put the three time African champions in Group D alongside Egypt , Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Salah, who plays for Premier League giants Liverpool is the most dangerous player in the Pharaohs team and Rohr is confident his defenders can stop him when both teams clash in their game of the competition.

“It is a big challenge to play against Egypt in the first game and a player like Mohamed Salah,” Rohr told ESPN.

“It is a big challenge for all our defense and also for all our team. We will defend collectively against him of course, and we are growing together since a few years now and I believe our defence is able to be efficient against such a fantastic player.”

Along with Salah’s Egypt, Nigeria…