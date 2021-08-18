Ronaldo Addresses Juventus Exit Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the rumours surrounding his future.

The Portuguese international has just one year left on his current deal with Juventus and that’s resulted in him being linked to a number of other European clubs this summer, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

On Monday evening, there were even rumblings in Spain that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was closing in on a return to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti quickly dismissed that rumour himself on Twitter and Ronaldo has now released a statement of his own.



Read Also: Agent Offers Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City For £25m

The 36-year-old superstar posted on his official Instagram account: “Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

My story at Real Madrid has been…