Samuel Kalu Returns To Bordeaux Training After On-Field Collapse

Girondis Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu returned to training on Wednesday after collapsing on the pitch at the Stade Velodrome during their 2-2 draw against Marseille on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu, 23, fell to the ground in the sixth minute as Dimitri Payet prepared to take a free-kick amid searing temperatures at the Stade Velodrome.

Players from both teams rushed to the Nigeria international and called for medical attention.

The Nigeria international was able to get up and walk off the pitch with the help of his team-mates, holding an ice pack against his head.



Read Also: Kalu’s Collapse Not A Heart Related Issue -Bordeaux Doctors Confirm

He resumed playing after getting treatment but was substituted after he appeared dazed.

The club took to the social media to announce his return to training.

“Samuel Kalu is back in training 👊,”reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side will host Angers in their next League game on…