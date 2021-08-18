Super Eagles Must Not Underrate Guinea-Bissau, Sudan -Lawal Warns

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal has advised the Super Eagles to take every game seriously regardless of the opposition.

Garba made this known in an interview with Daily Trust, where he pointed out that Egypt will be Nigeria’s toughest opponent in the group.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening match but Garba stated that he hopes the present group of players will make Nigeria proud by winning the trophy in Cameroon.

“Without any doubt, Egypt will be difficult but the other teams should be given the same respect.

“Any nation that qualifies for the finals cannot be a pushover. There won’t be any easy match for the Super so they must be at their best.

“I hope the present group of players will make Nigeria proud by winning the trophy in Cameroon,” said Lawal who…