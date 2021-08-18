Tammy Abraham Leaves Chelsea For Mourinho’s Roma

Tammy Abraham has joined Roma from Chelsea for a club record fee of £34m and has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

The 23-year-old will wear the number nine shirt at Roma and becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” Abraham said.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Abraham will have the task of replacing Edin Dzeko’s goal output after the former Manchester City forward departed Rome for Inter Milan on Saturday.

Roma’s General Manager…