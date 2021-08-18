Team Nigeria Begins Medals Hunt

The process of unearthing future Olympic medallists for Team Nigeria begins today, (Wednesday, August 18 2021) when the World Athletics U-20 Championships officially begins in Nairobi, Kenya.

The championship has in the past produced athletes who have gone on to become Olympic medallists for the country and this new set of U-20s will be hoping to emulate the feats achieved by their predecessors.

That first step will be taken in Nairobi from this morning when the 4x400m mixed relay team take to the track in the second semifinal heat. The team will be followed by the boys and girls’ 100m and 400m runners who have the ardous task of trying to emulate the enviable feats of the likes of Davidson Ezinwa, Deji Aliu, Bisi Afolabi, Fatimah Yusuf, Falilat Ogunkoya and Francis Obikwelu who emerged champions of their respective events.

In the boys 100m, Godson Oghenebrume (10.13) is ranked the fastest boy coming to the World Athletics U-20 Championships in the absence of the Americans while…