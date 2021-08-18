Valentine Ozorwanfor Joins Turkish Club Denizlispor On Loan

Nigeria defender Valentine Ozorwanfor has joined Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor on a season-long deal from Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

According to Turkish news outlet Aksam, the former Turkish Super Lig champions are short of foreign quota hence the need to send Ozorwanfor on loan this season.

“Continuing its efforts to make room in its foreign quota, Galatasaray leases Valentine Ozornwafor to Denizlispor,” the website wrote.



“While an agreement was reached with the Green-Blacks on the transfer, the 22-year-old defender will wear Denizlispor jersey in the new season.”

The 22-year-old joined Galatasaray from eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba in 2019 and has made just one league appearances for Fatih Terim’s side.

He spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Spanish Segunda Divsion club Almeria.

