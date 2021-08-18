World Athletics U-20 Championships: 12 Standout Nigerian Graduates

The World Athletics U-20 championships has produced over 90% of athletes who have gone on to win medals for Nigeria at the Olympics. Today [Wednesday, August 18 2021] in Nairobi, Kenya, a new set of U-20 athletes will be passing through that production line once again and will be hoping to become the finished product that will be good enough to challenge for medals at the Olympics.

Our correspondent takes a look at Nigerian athletes who graduated from the World U-20 stage to mount the podium at the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympics…

MEN

Davidson Ezinwa (100m):

Davidson won Nigeria’s first of three 100m gold in this event with a 10.17 seconds championship equalling time in Plovdiv, Bulgaria in 1990. He will go on to develop into an African record holder (9.94) and a world class sprinter. Two years after he won the 100m gold (and silver in the 200m) he was a member of Team Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team that ran a new 37.98 seconds African record at the Estadio…