Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau Not A Threat To Super Eagles -Aikhomogbe

Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has disclosed that the Super Eagles will qualify to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

He made this assertion after the three-time AFCON champions were drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in Group D.

The Super Eagles begin their quest for glory against the Pharaohs at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11.

In a chat with Aikhomogbe from his base in Cairo, Egypt, he told Completesports.com that the Pharaohs will be the only difficult game for Nigeria.

Read Also: Egypt Coach El-Badry: Playing Against Super Eagles Won’t Be Easy

“I really don’t think Nigeria will find it difficult to qualify to the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. We can’t ask for a better group than what we have right now.

“I agree with the fact that there are no minnows in football but with the caliber of players at our disposal, there should not be a cause for alarm at all. As it stands, Egypt remains our…