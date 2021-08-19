Europa Conference League: Awoniyi Bags Brace, Assist vs KuPS As Union Berlin Edge Closer To Group Stage Qualification 

Taiwo Awoniyi scored two goals and provided an assist as Union Berlin thrashed Finnish side KuPS 4-0, in the Europa Conference League first-leg play-off tie on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has now scored three goals in his last two games for Union Berlin.

He scored the only goal in Union Berlin’s 1-1 home draw against Leverkusen, in their first Bundesliga game of the season.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring in the 7th minute and got his second goal on 31 minutes to make it 3-0.

He provided the assist for Union Berlin’s second goal scored by Max Kruse in the 29th minute.

The return leg comes up in Germany next Thursday and the winner over two legs will progress into the group stage.

By James Agberebi

