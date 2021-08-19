I Wanted To Join Arsenal In 2014 But Wenger Rejected

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he wanted to join Arsenal after quiting Manchester United in 2014 – but was rejected by Arsene Wenger.

Ferdinand was in search of a new club after his deal at Old Trafford expired and he believed he could ‘help the dressing room’ at Arsenal after years of under-achievement.

However, the former Three Lions defender was knocked back by Wenger, which he claims was the ‘right call’ after he went on to struggle at his next club, Queens Park Rangers.

The 42-year-old left United after 12 years at the club, winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League, but reveals he was seriously considering a move to one of the club’s fiercest rivals.

“The maddest thing is I thought about [joining] Arsenal,” Ferdinand said on YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“I said, “Arsene, listen, I am leaving Man United and if you want, I will come and try…