Isaac Success Agrees To Join Serie A Club Udinese

Nigeria forward Isaac Success has agreed to join Serie A club Udinese this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Udinese and Watford had agreed a deal for the pacy striker earlier this summer, but Success was not willing to leave the Hornets.

The 25-year-old was determined to fight for his place at Vicarage Road despite the influx of attacking options available to manager Xisco Munoz.

The club has however made it clear to him that he is not needed for Watford’s Premier League challenge.

According to Watford Observer , talks are continuing regarding the finer details of the move, but the main hurdle has now been overcome with the player agreeing to join the Italian side.

A deal is expected to be announced before the window closes in just under two weeks’ time.

Success made only 10 Championship appearances for Watford last season, scoring one goal, as he was out of action for almost a year with a lacerated Achilles tendon.

