Lewandowski Keen To Leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski reportedly wants to leave the club this summer, as he seeks a fresh challenge in the latter years of his career.

The Poland international, who turns 33 on Saturday, had an exceptional 2020-21 campaign in front of goal, scoring 41 times in the Bundesliga to break the record previously held by Gerd Muller that had stood for 49 years.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in July 2014 and has won the German league title in each of his seven seasons at the club, as well as lifting the Champions League for the first time in 2019-20.

According to Sky Sports News, Lewandowski is happy at Bayern but he would now like to move to another European club before the age of 35.

The striker is valued at £100m, though this figure is likely to price last year’s European Golden Shoe winner out of a departure.

Lewandowski is believed to be frustrated by Bayern’s reluctance to sell him, but he is…