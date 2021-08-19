Lukaku, Werner’s Partnership Will Be Devastating -Carragher, Roy Keane

Premier League legends, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane have disclosed that the partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will help the Chelsea Premier League title challenge this season.

Carragher, who made this known on Sky Sports Overlap show, stated that more of the goal-scoring responsibility will be on Lukaku’s shoulders while Werner’s pace will come handier for the Blues.

Recall that Werber scored just 12 goals in 54 appearances for Chelsea last season and all played a crucial role in the club’s Champions League win.

According to Carragher, he says,” I wouldn’t write Timo Werner off because that pace that he’s got is really dangerous and I wouldn’t want to play against it,” Carragher said on the Sky Sports Overlap show.

Read Also: Exclusive: Super Eagles’ 2021 AFCON Opponents – Pedigrees, Stars To Watch

“That can still be a huge asset for Chelsea. Those players who play behind the striker, a lot of them are pretty similar.

“…I still see him as a…